The video of Thomas Partey's goal against Nigeria during the World Cup qualifiers has popped up on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Thomas Partey latched unto the ball at the edge of the opponent's goal post and let lose to give Ghana an early lead

Ghana has qualified for the World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria on the return leg in Abuja

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey sent the whole country into raptures after his first-half strike in front of Nigeria's goal gave Ghana an early lead.

Video Of Thomas Partey's Goal Against Nigeria That Took Ghana To The World Cup

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: YEN.com.gh