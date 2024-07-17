Asante Kotoko have beaten Accra Hearts of Oak to win the maiden Democracy Cup match in Accra

Winger Peter Amidu scored the winner for the Porcupine Warriors before hitting the Jude Bellingham celebration

The two big clubs in Ghana are preparing for the upcoming Premier League season which starts in August

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will return home with the bragging rights after beating eternal rivals Hearts of Oak to win the inaugural edition of the Democracy Cup.

The Democracy Cup, the first of its kind, was initiated by Ghana's Parliament to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.

Before the game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, the Members of Parliament faced former Black Stars players in an exciting match.

Linda Mtange tackles his marker in a game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

The legislators won the game 3-1 to set the tone for the big match at the Accra Sports Stadium, as spotted on Max TV.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Hearts of Oak 2-1, with Peter Amidu scoring the winner from a scorcher.

It is the third game in a row that the Kumasi-based club has defeated the Phobians, allowing them to secure bragging rights.

Amidu hits Bellingham's iconic celebration

Asante Kotoko got off to a bright start after midfielder Justice Blay broke the deadlock from the spot, but Hearts of Oak levelled after the break, through Asamoah Boateng.

Boateng rose high to be a cross from left-back Dennis Korsah.

However, the Reds restored their lead following a swift play with Amidu smashing home on the hour mark.

In a video shared on social media, the winger ran to the fans to celebrate in a Bellingham-inspired style.

Both teams are preparing ahead of the start of the 2024/24 season after a tough campaign.

Kotoko goalie Fredrick Asare earns Black Stars invite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frederick Asare was called up to the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

He is the lone Ghana Premier League player included in the team. Ghana played against the Central African Republic on June 10 at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and Mali on June 6 in Bamako.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo announced the most recent additions to the Ghana National Men's Football Team during a Meet the Press event at the Ghana Football Association Headquarters.

