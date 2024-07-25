Hansi Flick delivered a candid response when asked about Barcelona's chances of winning the Champions League next term

The German boss, who guided Bayern Munich to UCL success in the 2019-2020 season, is expected to bring back Barca's lost glory

Meanwhile the Catalan club will kick off their pre-season against Man City before playing Real Madrid, AC Milan and AS Monaco

FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has shared his thoughts on his team's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League in the 2024/25 season.

Flick, who took over from Xavi Hernandez as Barca's head coach, is tasked with restoring the Catalan giants to their former glory.

Hansi Flick delivered a diplomatic verdict about Barcelona's chances of winning the Champions League next season. Photos by Diego Souto and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

While La Blaugrana has held their own against domestic rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, they have struggled in European competitions.

During Xavi's three-year tenure at Camp Nou, he managed to advance the club past the group stages only once.

Highlighting Barca's recent European struggles, their last Champions League triumph was in 2015, when they defeated Juventus 3-1 in the final, per the Daily Star.

In contrast, their El Clasico rivals, Real Madrid, have dominated the competition, winning five titles in the same period, including a three-peat.

Adding to Barca's challenges is their poor financial situation, which has limited their ability to strengthen the squad significantly despite the emergence of some La Masia graduates.

Meanwhile, Madrid has beefed up their roster with high-profile signings like Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe within a year.

Can Barcelona win the 2024/25 Champions League?

As Flick prepares for his first season in charge, he was asked if his squad has what it takes to dethrone their archrivals as European champions.

The former Bayern Munich manager responded candidly, saying, "We are going to work hard," as noted by Barca Universal.

The 59-year-old stressed that he would need a couple of weeks to provide a more concrete answer.

"Give me a few weeks, and I will be able to answer that question better."

How Hansi Flick forecasted Lamine Yama's Euro 2024 goal

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Hansi Flick's prediction of Lamine Yamal's spectacular goal in the Euro 2024 semi-final against France.

Yamal revealed that the Barcelona head coach had foreseen his scoring, despite his earlier goal drought.

The 17-year-old also shared insights into his strong rapport with the German tactician.

