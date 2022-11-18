Former President John Dramani Mahama has rallied the Black Stars to stake a claim to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The former President, in a goodwill message to the team, charged the team to give off their best during the tournament

Ghana, drawn in group H against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, will play its first match on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Following an impressive display from Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, against Switzerland, more and more people are rallying the players to give off their best and show the world what the team is made of.

The Black Stars beat Switzerland by two goals to nil in a last friendly match before the Qatar 2022 world cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

L-R: Former President Mahama and some Black Stars players Image Credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

With the world shifting its focus to Qatar for the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament, former president John Dramani Mahama has charged the team to give off their best in the Mundial.

Taking to his Facebook page, the former president encouraged the team to continue to give a good account of themselves on the global scene since Ghana's unique brand of football has always amazed the world.

"Now the time has come to stake a claim to the world cup trophy itself and I believe our Black Stars have what it takes to go all the way," he said.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Mahama Rallies Ghanaians Behind Black Stars

Mahama also rallied Ghanaians behind the team and urged the citizenry to give the Black Stars players our full support.

Ghana, drawn in Group H, begins its World Cup journey on Thursday, November 24, 2022, with a game against Portugal.

Other countries in the group include Uruguay and South Korea.

Source: YEN.com.gh