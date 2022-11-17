The Black Stars of Ghana engaged their counterparts from Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly game

The friendly game saw Ghana emerge victorious after defeating their opponents by two goals to nil

Ghanaian celebrities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobia and others took to social media to celebrate the Black Stars' victory

With three days to the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022, the Black Stars are on the path to rekindling the love Ghanaians once had for them.

Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars Win Photo Source: @nanabaanamoah, @serwaaamihere, @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Following the end of the game, many Ghanaian celebrities took to Twitter to share their joy and pledge their support to the Black Stars. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of popular Ghanaians who could not hide their joy.

Following the end of the game, many Ghanaian celebrities took to Twitter to share their joy and pledge their support to the Black Stars. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of popular Ghanaians who could not hide their joy.

1. Nana Aba Anamoah

Popular media personality Nana Aba Anamoah commented on the quality of the current Black Star Squad, stating there had been an improvement.

2. Sandra Ankobiah

The celebrated lawyer has earned a title as a prophetess after correctly predicting the outcome of the Ghana- Switzerland game.

3. Lydia Forson

Award-winning actress Lydia Forson took her celebration to another level by sharing a video of herself rocking her Afro as she happily screamed "goal."

4. Serwaa Amihere

GhOne presenter Serwaa Amihere earned the title "Serwaa the prophetess" after predicting Ghana would win the game against Switzerland.

5. Kofi Kinaata

Takoradi superstar Kofi Kinaata almost set his timeline on fire by posting several fire emojis with the Ghana flag to celebrate the Black Stars' victory.

6. Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian singer Kelvyn Boy expressed faith in the current Black Star Squad after watching their game against Switzerland.

7. Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo expressed confidence in Ghana winning the 2022 World Cup after experiencing the Black Stars' victory.

In other Ghana Black Stars-related news, Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere expressed confidence in the Ghana national football team.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the award-winning television host stated she had faith the Black Stars would bring the World Cup trophy home. Her comments were met with surprise from netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh