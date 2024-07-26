Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has used his first name on his jerseys throughout his professional career

The Netherlands international dropped his father’s name from his shirt over a family feud

Van Dijk has reportedly never forgiven his father, Ron van Dijk, for walking out on his mum Hellen

Virgil van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the top defenders in global football and recently led the Netherlands to the semifinals of Euro 2024.

Despite his strong defensive efforts, he was unable to stop England's comeback, which secured their place in the final.

Virgil van Dijk uses his first name on his shirt due to a strained relationship with his father. Photo: Visionhaus.

At the start of this season, Van Dijk was named Liverpool's permanent captain, taking over from Jordan Henderson, who moved to the Saudi Pro League.

Under his leadership, Liverpool won the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea thanks to Van Dijk, marking the Dutch defender's first trophy as captain, as reported by Goal.

Why Van Dijk has his first name on his shirt

Fans may have noticed that Van Dijk's shirt features only his first name, 'Virgil,' rather than his surname.

The 32-year-old opted not to use his father's surname following a family dispute at the age of 12.

Close relatives of the Liverpool defender assert that he has never forgiven his father for abandoning his mother, Helen.

According to Steven Fo Sieeuw, Van Dijk’s maternal uncle, this decision reflects his relationship with his father.

"His dad split with his mother and three children, including Virgil," he said via Talksport in 2018.

"The truth is his dad was not around for so many important years, and it is his mother who is the real hero of this story.

"You don't take your dad's name off your shirt without a reason, and Virgil has made it very clear how he feels."

Van Dijk's personal life was thrown into turmoil when his parents split up when he was young.

