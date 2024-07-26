Why Virgil Van Dijk Has Refused to Use His Surname on Back of Jersey
Virgil van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the top defenders in global football and recently led the Netherlands to the semifinals of Euro 2024.
Despite his strong defensive efforts, he was unable to stop England's comeback, which secured their place in the final.
At the start of this season, Van Dijk was named Liverpool's permanent captain, taking over from Jordan Henderson, who moved to the Saudi Pro League.
Under his leadership, Liverpool won the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea thanks to Van Dijk, marking the Dutch defender's first trophy as captain, as reported by Goal.
Why Van Dijk has his first name on his shirt
Fans may have noticed that Van Dijk's shirt features only his first name, 'Virgil,' rather than his surname.
The 32-year-old opted not to use his father's surname following a family dispute at the age of 12.
Close relatives of the Liverpool defender assert that he has never forgiven his father for abandoning his mother, Helen.
According to Steven Fo Sieeuw, Van Dijk’s maternal uncle, this decision reflects his relationship with his father.
"His dad split with his mother and three children, including Virgil," he said via Talksport in 2018.
"The truth is his dad was not around for so many important years, and it is his mother who is the real hero of this story.
"You don't take your dad's name off your shirt without a reason, and Virgil has made it very clear how he feels."
Van Dijk's personal life was thrown into turmoil when his parents split up when he was young.
Van Dijk parties with De Bruyne
Yen.com.gh earlier reported that Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne seemed to put their competitive edge aside as they partied together in a Spanish resort in Ibiza.
The two football stars, who have frequently clashed in high-stakes Premier League title battles over the past nine seasons, embraced the chance to unwind away from the pitch.
DJ Calvin Harris shared on social media a photo of the pair, clearly in high spirits, alongside the renowned DJ at an Ibiza concert.
