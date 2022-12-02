Ghana Black Stars met Uruguay at the last game in the group stages and they lost to the Uruguayan team in a 0-2 defeat

After both teams were unable to qualify from the group stage, Uruguayan captain Luis Suarez was captured crying

His reaction at not being able to qualify despite the win in the match has sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians

After a heated game between Ghana and Uruguay in the group stages at the 2022 World Cup, the Black Stars were defeated 0-2.

However, even after the Uruguay win at the end of the game, both teams did not quality from Group H to the next stage, which is the Round of 16.

Luis Suarez crying. Photo Credit: Getty Images

With the South Korea and Portugal game happening at the same time as that of Ghana and Uruguay, the scores made it a deciding factor on which teams to qualify from Group H.

Ghana needed a win or a draw to qualify from the group, while Uruguay and South Korea who had one point each, needed a win inorder to qualify to the next stage.

However, since South Korea and Uruguay had the same points, South Korea qualified because they had more goal points than Uruguay.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions from Ghanaians as they express their views on the game after the defeat.

@drewsilluhh

At least we are all going home kwasia

@J0nxthvn

It’s okay cmon Suarez, let’s all go home

@KayPoissonOne

Ghana has a very good team. We can win Afcon with a good coach minus Ayew brothers and Baba Rahman

@Akossxo

Somebody gotta bite Suarez

@_owurakuampofo

Asamoah Gyan had scored his last seven penalties before missing in 2010. Andre Ayew had scored his last 25 penalties before missing in 2022. We are just cursed when it comes to Uruguay.

@SUPAGAETA

I never for ma life inside see revenge wey them sanso lash the blowman again before

@portia_michaela

Suarez crying? a win is a win

@Casey_Evans_

Watching Luis Suarez on the verge of tears because his team might be about to get knocked out and he can't do anything about it is my new drug

@Opresii

Let’s laugh at Brazil… they thought we were going to qualify for them to score us 10

@whatsthetee__

Ghana said payback doesn’t look like victory, it looks like mutually assured destruction

