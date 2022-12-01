Ghana's Black Stars will be facing Uruguay in their last group game at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the game, a man has dropped a hilarious in which he did a 'mathematical calculation' to predict a win for Ghana

The video has stirred massive reactions among his followers on social media, many of whom backed his prediction

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A video suggesting that the Black Stars will defeat Uruguay to advance to the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana faces Uruguay in their last Group H game on Friday, December 2. The Black Stars can qualify for the second round with a draw but need a win to put qualification beyond doubt.

Many Ghanaians have been sharing their predictions on social media with high expectations ahead of the game.

A Ghanaian man's prediction for Black Stars vs Uruguay game has caused a stir Photo source: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Man 'calculates' Black Stars victory over Uruguay

One of the predictions which have got a lot of attention on social media happens to be from a young who thinks Ghana will win 2-1.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Unlike most people who have gone straight to drop scorelines, this young man who shared a video on TikTok brought a different dimension. He actually set out to do a supposed 'mathematical calculation' to back his prediction.

After taking his followers through the formula, he urged those watching and are interested in sports betting to go and try their luck with the prediction.

Man's prediction of Ghana vs Uruguay stirs reactions

The young man's prediction has stirred laughter among his followers online.

NanaQwesi_27 said:

Your equation was doin everything to favour Ghana … wasn’t a fair equation

♋️ Lily ❤️‍ said:

This be elective maths or core maths all the way

kvng Ym

The calculation is wrong sef buh more vhim for Ghana

user3080756901359

Seriously I've dreamed about this 2-1 but VAR rejected our goal so Uruguay too score their second goal and VAR was checking but did not get there

Emerys Erise Kwofie

You should have use chain rule. the answer is 2 meaning Ghana 2 : Uruguay 0

Black Stars Players Release Stress Ahead Of Crucial Uruguay Game

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that some Black Stars players in a video had been spotted playing a game of cards.

From the video, it looked like Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi placed last in the game as his teammates teased him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh