Ghana Black Stars meet Uruguay on December 2 2022, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a nip and tuck game to advance from Group H to the Round of 16

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views ahead of the game scheduled for 3 pm GMT

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the statements many Ghanaians are saying about the game

Ghana Black Stars will meet Uruguay on December 2, 2022, after 12 years of meeting them at the FIFA World Cup.

With heightened emotions and many people predicting the game's outcome based on history, Ghanaians are seeking revenge for what happened at a previous game in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

@ESPNFC

THE REMATCH WE'VE WAITED ALL WORLD CUP FOR GHANA VS. URUGUAY

@SaddickAdams

You can clearly observe the Uruguay plot ahead of the game. Using Suarez to trigger emotions, distract and leave distraught. A provocation they expect to transmit from fans to players, to unsettle and I assume they have such other dangerous schemes to apply on the field, too.

@gyaigyimii

Ghana 2 Uruguay 0. Assist by Partey. Kudus to get a goal or assist.

@welbie_

what does our coach mean by he’s not seeking revenge in the ghana game against uruguay? i want the black stars players to bring back Suarez’s front teeth as a souvenir to encase at a museum.

@markgoldbridge

Ghana getting their revenge on Uruguay later? Would be the 3rd African team into the knock out stage with Cameroon still having a chance this evening. AFCON definitely deserves more spots

@SaddickAdams

Senegal won their last group game. Tunisia beat defending champions France. Morocco won their last game. Ghana plays Uruguay too. So if Cameroon understands the assignment, 4/5 African sides in Round 16 we can expect. Impossible is nothing.

@jeffwellz

If you know you’ve already watched the Ghana Uruguay match in your dreams start telling us now so people don’t have to get a heart attack this afternoon.

@FancyGadam

Ghana plays against Uruguay Tomorrow. Taking the next flight to Qatar to support my beloved country ! Remember Ghana is wining by a lone Goal to Nil. This is a must win for us . Say a prayer

@kwamebenaiah

Ghana will advance to the R16 if we beat Uruguay or we get a draw and South Korea fail to beat Portugal by two goals or more. Get your calculators ready this afternoon.

@I_Am_Winter

If Uruguay wins Ghana, the pain will be double double

