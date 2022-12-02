Ghana Vs Uruguay: Reactions Of Ghanaians Ahead of Game At The World Cup 12 Years On
- Ghana Black Stars meet Uruguay on December 2 2022, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a nip and tuck game to advance from Group H to the Round of 16
- Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views ahead of the game scheduled for 3 pm GMT
- YEN.com.gh has put together some of the statements many Ghanaians are saying about the game
Ghana Black Stars will meet Uruguay on December 2, 2022, after 12 years of meeting them at the FIFA World Cup.
With heightened emotions and many people predicting the game's outcome based on history, Ghanaians are seeking revenge for what happened at a previous game in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Ghana Vs Uruguay: Mohammed Salisu says he's on the revenge side, video sparks massive reactions from Ghanaians
THE REMATCH WE'VE WAITED ALL WORLD CUP FOR GHANA VS. URUGUAY
You can clearly observe the Uruguay plot ahead of the game. Using Suarez to trigger emotions, distract and leave distraught. A provocation they expect to transmit from fans to players, to unsettle and I assume they have such other dangerous schemes to apply on the field, too.
Ghana 2 Uruguay 0. Assist by Partey. Kudus to get a goal or assist.
what does our coach mean by he’s not seeking revenge in the ghana game against uruguay? i want the black stars players to bring back Suarez’s front teeth as a souvenir to encase at a museum.
Ghana getting their revenge on Uruguay later? Would be the 3rd African team into the knock out stage with Cameroon still having a chance this evening. AFCON definitely deserves more spots
Senegal won their last group game. Tunisia beat defending champions France. Morocco won their last game. Ghana plays Uruguay too. So if Cameroon understands the assignment, 4/5 African sides in Round 16 we can expect. Impossible is nothing.
If you know you’ve already watched the Ghana Uruguay match in your dreams start telling us now so people don’t have to get a heart attack this afternoon.
Ghana plays against Uruguay Tomorrow. Taking the next flight to Qatar to support my beloved country ! Remember Ghana is wining by a lone Goal to Nil. This is a must win for us . Say a prayer
Ghana will advance to the R16 if we beat Uruguay or we get a draw and South Korea fail to beat Portugal by two goals or more. Get your calculators ready this afternoon.
If Uruguay wins Ghana, the pain will be double double
