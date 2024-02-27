Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew's strides with Crystal Palace keep on growing

The team's recent game marked the 200th time the player appeared for club duties

The EPL top flight have taken to social media to hail Ayew for his impactful contribution season after season

Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has achieved an outstanding milestone with his English top-flight team, Crystal Palace Football Club.

In a new release, the club hailed Jordan Ayew as he celebrated his 200th appearance for the club after their most recent game.

Many Ghanaian and Crystal Palace fans have taken to social media to share in the Black Stars player's joy.

Jordan Ayew makes history Photo source: X/Eurofoot, X/CFPC

Crystal Palace hails Jordan Ayew on his new milestone

On Saturday, February 24, Crystal Palace Football Club faced Burnley in a Premier League game, which they won by three goals to nil.

Jordan Ayew was instrumental in the game, scoring a goal in the 71st minute and providing an assist for the team's explosive win over Burnley. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

After, Crystal Palace announced that the Saturday fixture was Ayew's 200th appearance for the club. Only a few African players at Crystal Palace, including Wilfred Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp, have as many appearances as the Ghanaian player.

Netizens congratulate Ayew on his new milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they hailed Ayew for his new record.

@sandy118118 said:

So important to our team and goes about his business with quiet modesty. Congrats on the 200! ❤️

@HunterCPFC noted:

He’s becoming a club legend. Criminally underrated by many. Love him.

@Echezola88 remarked:

Incredible feat for someone who isn't considered good enough by his people Ghanaians

@Ibrahim77686435 added:

You can hate this guy all you want but being able to play in the EPL consistently for almost 9 years is something most African players can’t do .other than essien all Ghana players that played in the EPL barely last 3 years in the league .

