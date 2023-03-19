Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan performed to entertain mourners at the funeral of the late Christian Atsu Twasam

In a video, he performs a gospel song at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, where people are seen dancing

While some commenters reacted to Gyan's performers, many's attention was drawn to an old couple who had taken over the dance floor

Asamoah Gyan, a former Black Stars captain, serenaded mourners at the funeral of the departed Christian Atsu Twasam with a calming musical performance.

He was among footballing stars and prominent personalities who attended the final rituals for their deceased teammate.

Some hours after Atsu's body was sent to his final resting place in Ada, the former Sunderland footballer took over the microphone.

Gyan, known for his love of music, performed roughly 40-minute vocals and instrumentals with the Live Band. He entertained several mourners who had come to the funeral with spirited songs.

Christian Atsu perished in the terrible earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6, but his body was discovered under rubble nearly 12 days after the quakes.

Hundreds of Ghanaians attended the state funeral for the former Black Stars footballer to show their admiration for him.

Gyan's performance gained reactions, but an old couple's dance moves in a video online grabbed the attention of many online users.

Watch the clip below:

How netizens reacted to video of Asamoah Gyan and old couple

Mavisgoodlife reacted:

Wow.

Ajstefflon said:

Please, we are mourning oooo.

Thereal_zeeta shared:

This kantry ankasa how can you be dancing salsa at a funeral ground.

Bidazzle0 commented:

Old lady and man woo

Gpsummit23 posted:

If I were to be president, I'd cancel dancing & eating at funerals! It's a time for mourning & not for merry-making!

Naa_klorkor commented:

You can’t be sad in this country.

George_abankwah reacted:

His wife is probably confused. Why are these people enjoying it?

