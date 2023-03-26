An old video of the departed Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu Twasam participating in a yoga session has evoked emotions on social media

The late Black Stars star is seen having fun during the class and stretching his body in the rare emotional footage

Some people were in tears seeing the clip, which surfaced days after it became known that he had been buried beneath the wreckage due to the earthquake in Turkey

The late Black Stars winger took time off his busy schedule for self-care and stretched his body during the class.

Christian Atsu could be seen complying with the instructor's instructions in the clip YEN.com.gh spotted on Stretchwitlorie's Instagram account.

Old video of Christian Atsu exhibiting his yoga fitness skills evokes emotions. Photo credit: stretchwitlorie.

The pair were having a good time in the adorable footage shared on Instagram on February 8.

''You are in our prayers. You are stronger than you know. God will see you through. See you soon, Chris,'' the caption read.

Stretchwitlorie posted the clip two days after it became known that the football player had been buried under the debris due to the horrific earthquake that devastated Turkey.

The duo's footage evoked the emotions of netizens who commented on the footage, with many praying for the footballer to survive.

The ex-Chelsea, Everton, and Newcastle winger's remains were discovered under the wreckage on Saturday, February 18.

Watch the clip below:

Burial service of Christian Atsu took place at the State House

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the funeral service for the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam was held at the Forecourt of the State House Forecourt in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The late Black Stars winger was laid to rest in a casket for his family and close friends to view his remains.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and government officials will bid the late former Chelsea player farewell.

Christian Atsu's remains arrive at Kotoka Airport

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that At the Kotaka International Airport in Accra, a sizable crowd of mourners gathered to witness the arrival of Christian Atsu Twasam's remains.

His remains were greeted at the airport by the deceased footballer's family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the government. On February 19, his body arrived on a Sunday in Accra.

Christian Atsu Twasam's one-week celebration of life was conducted on March 4 at the Adjiringanor Astroturf in East Legon.

