Ghanaian footballer and business owner Asamoah Gyan was tensed and looked terrified, as the Black Stars game almost came to an end with no goal

The football legend was overly excited and could not contain the joy he felt when the last-minute goal entered the opponent's net

A video of him rejoicing and cheering his colleagues up has surfaced

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan was on an emotional rollercoaster during Ghana's first match against Angola after the just-ended world cup tournament.

Trending videos from the football match featured the footballer looking very tense as he anticipated a victorious game for the Black Stars. He stood up from his seat, waiting for a goal for some time, but it looked almost impossible.

Asamoah Gyan looking tense (C-R) and cheering (R) when the Black Stars gained a last-minute victory over Angola Photo source: @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

He covered his face with his hands and looked heartbroken until a last-minute goal entered the opponent's net. Asamoah Gyan was overly excited and could not hide his joy.

He clapped and hugged his colleagues who were in the stands with him and cheered the Black Stars on. During the exciting moment, he drew closer to one of the cameras and bragged about the Black Stars' competence and how undefeatable the team is.

Ghanaians and fans of the footballer say he will forever be remembered in Ghana's football history as one of the most passionate players who did all they could for the team.

Watch Asamoah Gyan's video below:

Ghanaians commented on Asamoah Gyan's video:

efya_starlyt commented:

Baby jet will forever be remembered in Ghana's football history

bradonglover commented:

I hope they use the money they got from this match to maintain the stadium and not spend it

mcc_kennedy commented:

Nobody should wait till Gyan die before they start to make a statue. Celebrate Gyan while he’s alive.

Asamoah Gyan shares an old video with footballer Kwabena Owusu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan had shared an old video of himself and footballer Kwabena Owusu and this has got his fans reacting.

The funny video featured Asamoah Gyan seated in a chair and getting a haircut while giving cheeky replies to his teammate Kwabena Owusu who asked Asamoah Gyan about what he was doing. The former national team captain replied: 'I'm pounding fufu' The funny exchange between the two football stars got many Ghanaians laughing.

Source: YEN.com.gh