Mohammed Kudus scored the opener in Ghana's AFCON 2023 encounter with the Pharaohs of Egypt

The West Ham star struck powerfully after receiving a pass on the edge of Egypt's penalty area

A video has popped up on social media showing the beautiful goal and how Kudus and his teammates celebrated

Ghana's Black Stars led Egypt's Pharaohs 1-0 after the first half of their 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) game.

Mohammed Kudus scored in the third minute of injury time after the first 45 minutes had ended (45+3).

Mohammed Kudus scored Ghana's first goal at AFCOn 2023 Photo source: @entamoty, @blackstarsofghana

Kudus strike from the edge of the Egypt penalty area

Receiving a pass on the edge of the Egypt penalty area, the West Ham forward unleashed a powerful shot which beat the Egyptian goalkeeper El Shenawy.

A video of the goal has popped up online, stirring excitement among Ghanaians. After scoring Kudus went straight to the corner for his signature 'sitdown' celebration. He was mobbed his teammates.

