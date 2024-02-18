Montana Jordan is one of Hollywood's most recognisable actors. He earned a name for himself in Hollywood by playing Georgie Cooper in Young Sheldon. Jordan frequently posts pictures of a small girl on Instagram, and many want to know more about her. Is she his daughter? If so, who is Montana Jordan's daughter?

Montana Jordan attends the premiere of Warner Bros. 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon' in a brown t-shirt (L). He is wearing dark shades(R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Bill Inoshita (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Montana Jordan is a well-known American actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in movies and TV series such as The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (2018), The 39th Annual Young Artist Awards (2018), and The Big Bang Theory (2018). Besides his career success, is he a family man in real life?

Full name Montana Jordan Known for Young Sheldon Gender Male Born 8 March 2003 Age 20 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Longview, Texas, United States Current residence Ore City, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jenna Weeks Mother Kelli Pieratt Smith Father Tony Jordan Siblings Katelli, Jaden Jordan Profession Actor Net worth $1.5 million–$2 million Years active 2015–present Instagram @montanajordan

Who is Montana Jordan?

He is an American actor. Jordan was born on 8 March 2003 in Longview, Texas, United States and was brought up in Ore City, Texas. His parents are Tony Jordan and Kelli Pieratt Smith. His mum, Kelli, is a first-grade teacher.

Montana is 20 years old as of February 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces. He grew up alongside his two elder siblings, Katelli and Jaden Jordan. The American actor spent most of his childhood racing dirt bikes and competing for the Ore City Rebels National squad.

Five facts about Montana Jordan. Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Montana is an enthusiastic hunter who enjoys Motocross racing. He practised playing the acoustic guitar while rehearsing for his position as Jaden.

Who is Montana Jordan's daughter?

Does Montana Jordan have a baby? He is yet to have a child of his own. However, he regularly posts photos of a small girl on his Instagram, leading to speculations that he has a daughter.

Montana's supporters have frequently wondered if the small girl is his daughter, but he has not addressed his relationship with her in any of his posts.

It is, however, revealed that the girl is Montana's niece. Her name is Madilyn June, also known as Madi June. She is the daughter of Montana's older sister, Jaden Jordan.

What is Montana Jordan's daughter's age?

Although not his biological daughter, Madilyn June is five years old (as of February 2024). She was born on 25 September 2018.

Is Montana Jordan expecting a child?

The American actor and his girlfriend, Jenna Weeks, expect a baby girl. They shared the news in an Instagram post with the caption:

You are so loved already, little girl.

She added,

I can only hope that you share the best parts of both me and your dad! I hope you get his big heart and contagious laugh! In a world that is so uncertain, there is one thing that is, your dad and I love you endlessly and unconditionally, we will do our best to raise you in the eyes of the Lord. Jeremiah 1:5; “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born I set you apart.” “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.” We love you always- Mom

What is Montana Jordan's daughter's name? The child is yet to be born. Based on the sonogram shared when announcing the pregnancy on Instagram, her girlfriend Weeks is in the early stages of pregnancy.

FAQs

Who is Montana Jordan? He is an American up-and-coming actor widely recognised for his role as Georgie Cooper in the TV series Young Sheldon. How old is Georgie Cooper in real life? He is 20 years old as of February 2024. He was born on 8 March 2003. Who is Montana Jordan's father? His dad is called Tony Jordan. Is Montana Jordan a parent? No, he is not a parent, but about to be. Who is Montana Jordan's daughter? He does not have a daughter, but he usually posts pictures of his niece, Madilyn June, on his Instagram. How many siblings does Montana Jordan have? He has two elder sisters, Katelli and Jaden Jordan. What is Montana Jordan's height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Montana Jordan is an up-and-coming Hollywood actor. Many assume Madilyn June is Montana Jordan's daughter, but that is untrue. She is reportedly her sister's daughter. However, he is a father-to-be based on the news shared by his girlfriend on social media recently. The young couple is expecting a baby girl.

