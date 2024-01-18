Mohammed Kudus instantly broke the deadlock for Ghana after they conceded an equalizer after going one goal up

The midfielder played a stunning shot that beat the Egyptian goalkeeper and put his team two goals up

Right after Kudus scored, Egypt equalized right after, making the game stalemate once again

Ghana and Egypt are currently playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their second group match of the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, with West Ham star Mohammed Kudus scoring two stunning goals for the Black Stars.

The game started with a high tempo, as both teams looked for an early breakthrough. Ghana took the lead when Mohammed Kudus got into space and smacked the ball from range.

However, Egypt responded quickly, as Omar Marmoush equalized for the pharaohs. Right after, Mohammed Kudus scored again with Odoi's help. But once again, Egypt hit back immediately, as Mostafa Mohamed scored the equalizer in the 74th minute with a low shot from inside the box.

