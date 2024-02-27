Ghana's Black Queens are currently in Zambia, trying to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing Olympic Qualifiers

A video of the ladies in high spirits as they prepare for their game against the Zambians has surfaced online

Scores of netizens were excited by the interaction between Jacquline Owusu and Freda Ayisi about which pronunciation of "ball" was right

On Friday, 23, 2024, Ghana's Black Queens faced Zambia in the first leg of their Olympic Qualifiers fixtures.

The Ghanaians lost to the Zambians, with the only goal of the match credited to the 23-year-old Racheal Kundananji, who is now the world's most expensive women's player.

The Ghanaian team led by coach, Nora Hauptle, are currently in Zambia preparing for the second leg on February 28.

Freda Ayisi And Jacqueline Owusu Photo source: Facebook/GWNT

Freda Ayisi mesmerises colleagues with her accent

Freda Ayisi, the Charlton Athletic Football star, is the newest addition to the Nora Hauptle side and made her debut in the first leg of the Olympic Qualifying game against Zambia.

Scores of fans are looking forward to the UK-based Ghanaian star excelling with the Black Queens, considering her exploits with the Arsenal team, which won the 2014 FA Cup Finals.

The player seems to have settled in, as reports from the camp suggest. In a recent video, the player was seen in a face-off with colleagues Jacquline Owusu and Philomina Abakah as they teased her for her accent.

Netizens react to the Black Queens' chemistry

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the Black Queens' chemistry ahead of their upcoming game tomorrow.

@koficapello said:

Jacqueline Dey worry freda waaa

@kojodarkoo wrote:

Them Dey stress this woman for camp waa

@sillycommenter remarked:

Vim tomorrow. It’s a win for us

@kwame_dwomoh noted:

She says, "Why are you telling me about English?" They are stressing the gir, chale .

