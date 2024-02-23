Ghanaian footballing professional Freda Ayisi has showcased her impressive athleticism and skills

During training sessions, she proved that she’s ready for the Black Queens' Olympics Qualifier against Zambia on Friday, February 23

A video of the footballer showing off her talent has inspired views and reactions from online users

Black Queens player Freda Ayisi stunned the internet with impressive football moves during training sessions in a video that has garnered praise for her.

Freda Ayisi, named in the formidable Black Queens squad for the 2024 Olympics Qualifier against Zambia, sported long black braids.

Black Queens’ Freda Ayisi exhibits football prowess. Photo credit: @Y1079FM.

In the footage, Freda skillfully displays a soccer ball and smiles for the camera anytime she exhibits an impressive skill.

The former Arsenal player demonstrated her incredible athleticism and football prowess by kicking the ball into small containers.

Freda showed the world and Ghanaians that she’s set to deliver in the Black Queens’ match against Zambia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23.

Her video, posted on social media, has been viewed many times by online users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the video of Freda Ayisi

At the time of the publication, only a few people had left comments under the video, with many posting emojis

@Blacq500 said:

We can’t [wait] for this talent on the field today.

Nana Aba heavily jabs GFA over Black Queens’ unpaid bonuses

YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that the Black Queens dominated headlines over unpaid incentives. Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah condemned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for treating the Black Stars more special than the Black Queens.

Her remarks follow the Black Queens’ $7,500 (GH¢93,750.00) unpaid incentives for each player from qualification matches for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2024 Olympics. The players considered boycotting the key Olympic qualifier against Zambia.

Nana Aba Anamoah vented her displeasure against the GFA over the unpaid bonuses to the deserving members of the female national team, who have now been paid.

The media star most recently cautioned Ghanaians to hasten slowly in saying that the outstanding bonuses of the Black Queens have been paid.

