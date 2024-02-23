Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has urged caution regarding reports that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) paid the Black Queens' outstanding bonuses

She clarified that although the players received cheques, it is important to wait until the money reflects in their accounts before considering the matter resolved

Nana Aba advised against premature conclusions, highlighting the need to ensure transparency and accountability in financial matters

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has cautioned Ghanaians to hasten slowly in saying that the outstanding bonuses of the Black Queens have been paid.

Her comments come after news went round that officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) visited the Black Queens and gave them cheques as payment for the $7,500 (GH¢93,750.00) owed each player.

In a post on X, Nana Aba explained that the cheques given to the ladies have not cleared yet, and until the money hits their account, the matter isn’t settled.

“Let’s not be quick to say bonuses have been settled. The cheques no clear yet. They’ve probably been told it’ll clear in 3 or 4 days. Until the money hits their accounts, nothing is settled. I’m not saying Ebi settings o. We are just Ghanaians with sheygey experience,”

Nana Aba Heavily Jabs GFA Over Black Queens' Unpaid Bonuses

Earlier, Nana Aba Anamoah criticised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for prioritising the Black Stars over the Black Queens, citing unpaid incentives for the female national team.

The Black Queens are reportedly owed $7,500 each for participating in qualification matches for major tournaments.

Concerns have been raised that the players may boycott an upcoming Olympic qualifier against Zambia if the overdue bonuses are not paid promptly.

