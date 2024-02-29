Various top Ghanaian film stars have been cast for an upcoming Netflix-worthy movie

The film Queen of Akra is a biopic of Naa Dode Akabi, a prominently infamous Ga Queen from the 16th century

The trailer of the Akwaaba Magic production has been released, exciting scores of fans who can't wait to see the movie

A new movie about Naa Dode Akabi, an infamous 16th-century Ga queen who ruled as the first female king of the Gas, is set to hit Akwaaba Magic on March 6.

The biopic titled Queen of Akra cast many top Ghanaian film stars, including Adjetey Annan, Jasmine Baroudi and more.

A trailer of the upcoming film that has surfaced online has impressed scores of fans who thronged social media to share their anticipation for the film.

Upcoming movie to hit Akwaaba Magic on March 6 Photo source: Youtube/motionStudios

Source: Youtube

Top Ghanaian stars speak Ga in new movie

Queen of Akra, directed by William Kojo Agbeti, is a locally produced film set in the 16th century that tells the story of Dode Akabi's brave rise to power.

As such, the movie was predominantly filmed in Ga in line with the plot. In a new trailer that has been dropped, fans were surprised to see the likes of Jasmine Baroudi eloquently rattling the Ga language.

The movie holds many surprises, increasing fans' anticipation ahead of the March 6th release.

Netizens share their anticipation for the Queen of Akra

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the upcoming Queen of Akra movie.

@Doqtor755 said:

Being part of this project was a great experience big thanks to God and the whole crew team we made this happen

@EsqAboagye noted:

This should be on other major streaming platforms not only Akwaaba Magic

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

Oh wei de3 they should put it on Netflix for some of us who don’t have access to Akwaaba Magic to watch

@Winnaman4 remarked:

I like it , promote local language

@ArthurKwabs added:

They have some good content on that channel, and this is one of them

Kyekyeku speaks on the meaning behind his new movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekyeku had shared the inspiration behind his tightly anticipated movie, 1957.

The actor said the movie, which is his first project as a producer, is an intertribal tale of two major ethnic groups in Ghana: Asantes and the Northerners.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh