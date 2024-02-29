Ghana's Black Queens played against the Coppers of Zambia and lost, ending their dreams for the 2024 Olympic Games

The game ended in a 3-3 draw, with Zambia qualifying for the next round thanks to their victory in the first leg

Despite Black Queens crashing out, scores of fans have thronged social media to compliment Nora Hauptle's side

On February 29, Ghana's Black Queens held Zambia to a 3-3 draw in Ndola after a fiercely contested battle for a spot at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games.

The Zambian Coppers had already secured a goal during their first leg in Accra, helping them advance to the next round of qualifiers despite the drawn game.

To many Black Queens fans, Nora Hauptle's side fielded an impressive performance which deserves applause.

Fans praise the Black Queens despite elimination Photo source: Twitter/GhanaWMNT

Source: Facebook

Highlights of the Black Queens game

The Zambians opened the score sheet and extended their advantage over the Black Queens.

A goal from Gifty Assifuah levelled the game with Doris Boaduwa's strike, giving Ghana a lead and bringing the aggregate score to a 2-2 tie.

In the 61st minute, an ill-lucked own goal from Gifty Assifuah set the Queens for a while until the valiant Azumah Bugri restored hope with her goal three minutes later.

The queens were on their way to the next round in the game's final minutes when a promising attack from the Zambians foiled by Jennifer Cudjoe earned the coppers a free kick and the latter a second yellow card.

With the last kick of the game from Barbara Banda, a low free-kick smashed into Ghana's net, the Zambians equalised and turned the fortunes around, banking on their earlier win in Accra.

Ghanaian fans, impressed by the fight from the Black Queens to the end of the game, have heaped praises on the team, urging them on.

Black Queens fans react to the Zambian game

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the Black Queens crashing out of the qualification stage for the 2024 Olympics.

@Blaqqkoffi said:

Apart from scoring 3 away goals. The Queens are overly playing some good football. Again no matter what happens…they should be our priority ahead of Black Stars

@julietbawuah wrote:

Let’s get top rated international friendly matches for Black Queens.

@OleleSalvador noted:

See the way the Black Queens dey die for the National badge then you want take demma monies smh

Freda Ayisi takes Twi lessons at camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK-based Charlton Athletics star Freda Ayisi, who had just debuted in the Olympic Game Qualifiers competition, was easing into the team smoothly.

In a video, Freda was spotted taking Twi lessons as she tried to pronounce water in the local dialect.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh