Fatawu Issahaku was adjudged the Man Of The Match after Leicester City's FA Cup clash with AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The Ghanaian forward, who was brought in as a substitute, scored a stunning goal in extra time to give Leicester a one-nill win over the Premier League side

Issahaku, who is on loan from Sporting, has been a bright spark in the Leicester City side

Leicester City advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a dramatic 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night. The hero of the night was Fatawu Issahaku, who scored a sensational goal in the 105th minute to break the deadlock and send the Foxes through to the next round.

Ghanaian forward Fatawu Issahaku Photo Source; Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Issahaku, who is on loan from Sporting Lisbon, came off the bench in the 64th minute and made an instant impact with his pace and brought a lot of energy to the attack. The game, however, went into extra time.

The decisive moment came in the first half of extra time when Issahaku received the ball on the edge of the opponent's area and unleashed a powerful left-footed shot that curled into the top corner, leaving the keeper with no chance.

Issahaku was rightly awarded the Man Of The Match award for his match-winning performance. He has now bagged four goals and assists in his last six appearances for Leicester since joining them. He has been a bright spark in the Leicester City side and is expected to be signed permanently by the Championship club in the summer.

Ghanaians praise Issahaku

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AugustRemedysaid:

Well deserved great performance

AKuffour9600 commented:

Well deserved…buh the goal de3 chaleee

aebb1f3ffbc140c wrote:

Great....he is shown that he could become a great footballer. He should continue with his training

