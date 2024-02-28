Fatawu Issahaku's Leicester City Football Club faced Bournemouth in a recent Emirates FA Cup game

The game was the 19-year-old's debut in the FA Cup competition

After an explosive goal and a man of the match award, the Ghanaian star has earned a new nickname

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was among the Leicester City Football Club team that faced Bournemouth in the FA Cup game on Tuesday, February 27.

Leicester City triumphed over Bournemouth with a lone goal from Fatawu Issahaku at the Vitality Stadium in England.

Fans couldn't hide their excitement for Fatawu Issahaku's goal in his first-ever FA Cup fixture.

Fatawu scores a screamer on his FA Cup debut

Leicester City's FA Cup game against Bournemouth ended goalless in normal time, with both teams missing several crucial chances.

In the 105th minute, the Black Stars player delivered a superb curled strike into the top right corner after collecting the ball on the edge of the area.

With Fatawu Issahaku's FA Cup debut screamer earning him the Man of the Match award, Leicester City has now booked its place into the FA Cup Quarterfinals and is on its way to winning it for the first time in five years.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Leicester City took to social media to share in Fatawu Issahaku's joy after his explosive performance, calling the Ghanaian youngster by a new alias, Mr Whipy.

Fatawu's new nickname excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Fatawa Issahaku's FA Cup debut performance.

itz_exbills' said:

Aboa boa in Ghanaian language

__martine.jf wrote:

He’s getting better and better

aausttinnn noted:

strong left foot and at its junction

curtis_doe added:

Not falling in love with a loan player is harder than it sounds

Fatawu's loan deal to be made permanent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian youngster, Fatawu Issahaku, was on the verge of signing a permanent deal with his new team, Leicester City Football Club.

Issahaku has had an impressive run since joining the team on loan last year from the Portuguese side FC Porto.

