Ghanaian and Leicester City forward, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has opened up about his influences growing up as a young footballer.

In a recent interview, the 19-year-old player named the Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, as his idol.

His opinions about the Black Stars captain have got many fans talking, considering Ghana's disappointing exit from the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Fatawu Issahaku hails Ayew for his guidance

According to Fatawu Issahaku, Andre Ayew's impassioned love for the beautiful game was a trait he adored.

"Ayew was my idol. I was really watching him. It was his playing style and his personality as well," the Leicester youngster disclosed.

In the interview, he also recounted his first moment with Andre after his callup to Ghana's senior national soccer team in 2021.

"I remember the first time I went to the senior national team, and when I met him, it was a privilege. I was so happy to be on the field with him. I used to just watch him in training."

Netizens react to Abdul Fatawu's remarks about Dede

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Abdul Fatawu's remarks about Dede Ayew.

@Jameshustling said:

He should change is idol asap

@toffic200 wrote:

That why he likes taking red cards

@Emma__Kpodo commented:

Dede Ayew en story no dey sweet Ghanaians again oo

@accuracymike remarked:

That was the then Andre Ayew buh now de33 abeg fatawu change your idol

Sarkodie shields Dede Ayew from attacks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Dede Ayew had apologised to fans after Ghana's disappointing exit from the AFCON.

The player's apology was met with massive backlash from fans to the extent Sarkodie and other celebrities had to step in.

