Former Black Stars midfielder Otto Addo is set to be appointed as the head coach of Ghana’s senior football national team.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has accepted the recommendation made by the five-member Black Stars Head Coach search committee.

Otto Addo is expected to be handed a 34-month contract.

The decision on Addo was reportedly reached at an emergency meeting convened by the Executive Council on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

While there is yet to be formal confirmation from the Ghana Football Association, Addo’s employer, Borussia Dortmund, confirmed his departure for the Ghana role.

Otto Addo is expected to be offered a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months.

He had a brief stint as the Black Stars coach at the 2022 world cup in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association negotiated with Borussia Dortmund for Addo’s release.

Addo is expected to join the Black Stars for the March international break but will officially assume coaching duties in May.

President Simeon-Okraku expressed his satisfaction with Otto Addo’s performance during the interview, highlighting his exceptional qualities and high ratings from the search committee.

“Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision,” Simeon-Okraku stated.

Failed AFCON campaign

Ghana's Black Stars have been without a coach since their disappointing exit from the 2023 AFCON.

The Black Stars failed to qualify from their group at AFCON 2023, which is currently ongoing in Cote d'Ivoire.

The team picked up just two points and finished third in Group B after two draws and a loss.

Ghana suffered defeat in its first game of the tournament, losing 2-1 to Cape Verde and drew its next two games against Egypt and Mozambique.

Ghana had a chance of qualifying for the tournament's knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams.

However, Cameroon’s 3-2 win over The Gambia knocked the team out.

Chris Hughton was subsequently sacked as the Ghana Black Stars coach after less than a year on the job.

Hughton takes the blame Black Stars' woes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hughton accepted the blame for Ghana's poor AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor performance.

Hughton had incurred the wrath of supporters both in person and online because of the team's performances.

