Ghana's Black Stars managed a draw against Mozambique in their final AFCON group game

The team's abysmal performance at the AFCON tournament this year has dashed the hopes of many Ghanaian supporters

Coach Chris Hughton wants supporters to blame him for the Black Stars' woes rather than his men

Ghana's opening AFCON game against Cape Verde ended in a painful 2:1 defeat exposing several defensive and technical bench loopholes.

In their second group fixture, the team gave away its lead in the game's dying minutes, managing a draw against Egypt.

A similar thing happened in the Black Stars' final group game against Mozambique. The team blew its 2:0 lead infuriating many supporters who were hopeful of a narrow sail through the group stages of this year's AFCON tournament.

Chris Hughton absolves Black Stars players from abysmal AFCON performance Photo source: Twitter/Amoasiekow, Twitter/Addojnr

Source: Twitter

Chris Hughton speaks after the Black Stars' final group game

According to the Black Stars gaffer, Chris Hughton, his stint with the Black Stars hasn't been good enough.

In a video shared by a sports journalist, The 65-yeard old who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach last year absolved his players from the poor performance.

“This was the best opportunity we had to do well. We’ve had the players for a long period now to train together and we anticipated we would grow stronger the longer we went in the competition, but the fact is we haven’t," the 65-year-old gaffer admitted.

Some Ghanaian reporters asked Chris Hughton about his chances of losing his job. The coach said, “Things are very raw right now; anything past this moment is not for me to talk about.”

Netizens react to Chris Hughton's assessment of his performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Chris Hughton's speech.

@HumbleKhojo said:

Is he telling as that he has just realized that he hasn’t done well. What does he take we for?

@ErskineSam wrote:

Honest admission. This is somebody with the humility to admit his mistakes and want to learn from it and do better. I say.. keep him there and leave him to do his job.

@Lesskay_1 noted:

make he resign he get experience for uptee, they own up and resign

@judisky25 commented:

I can’t believe this our coach

Sports journalist attacks Chris Hughton

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several Ghanaian journalists mobbed the Black Stars in Cote d'Ivoire demanding to interact with them after their performance against Mozambique.

A sports journalist, Kofi Owusu Jerry who was unimpressed with the performance verbally abused the coach calling him foolish.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh