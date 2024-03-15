Mohammed Kudus propelled history for West Ham United with a brace in the team’s 5-0 against Freiburg

In an interview about the inspiration behind the two goals after the match, the Ghanaian attacking midfielder credited his inner enthusiasm

A heartwarming video where he acknowledges the team’s fans also inspired the fantastic goals has fans in awe

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed the driving force behind his remarkable brace for West Ham United in their game against Freiburg.

Kudus’ two goals culminated in a club effort, with teammates Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and veteran defender Aaron Cresswell also finding the back of the net, propelling West Ham into a commanding lead against their opponent.

West Ham makes history

The BBC reports that West Ham’s resounding 5-0 victory over the German professional football club marks a historic milestone, the former’s most significant European win in history.

In a heartfelt interview, Mohammed Kudus attributed his fantastic brace to the inspiration he drew from the passionate West Ham fans.

“I was very thirsty and could see the fans were thirsty, so I had to give them a special goal,” Mohammed Kudus said.

With a hint of pride, the celebrated footballer touted his ability to turn the tide and create something out of nothing.

Fans in awe

Reactions that trailed the video of Mohammed Kudus’ interview showed netizens were in awe.

@goodluckkwami27 wrote:

Unbelievable. Memories for a long time.

@Goldstalkerfx wrote:

Hard guy.

@GEAfolayan commented:

What a great baller from Ghana--Kudus is the name. Starboy and the pride of Ghana dey give us joy.

@Tahirawrites said:

You have to believe in yourself when no one else does â€ “that makes you a winner right there.

Mohammed Kudus wins Man of the Match in Black Stars game against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game. He became the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde.

