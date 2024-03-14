Antoine Semenyo spoke excitedly in a post-match interview after scoring a brace against Luton Town on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

In the interview, the Ghanaian forward opened up about his trademark low-power strike, stating that going in and outside confuses defenders and that he loves to be in that position

Semenyo helped Bournemouth make an incredible comeback after going three goals down in the first half and eventually winning the match 4:3

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo was on fire for Bournemouth against Luton Town on Wednesday night, March 13, 2024. The Ghanaian forward scored a brace, leading his team to an incredible 4:3 victory after being three goals down in the first half.

Semenyo, brimming with excitement, shared his thoughts in a post-match interview. He opened up about his trademark low-power strike, a technique that has left many defenders confused. He mentioned that he liked being in forward positions where he goes in and outside of defenders, which also leaves them confused. The striker also opened up about the team's overall performance on the night. He said:

It feels amazing. I mean, the team showed so much resilience. We came in at halftime, knowing we hadn't played well. They scored three chances out of three. We missed so many chances, and we knew coming out in the second half we would get many chances. Once Dom scored the first one, we knew there would be many.

Semenyo’s performance against Luton Town was a masterclass in forward play, as he showed his ability to take on defenders and find the back of the net.

