England has begun the process of finding a replacement for Gareth Southgate after his resignation following the Euro 2024 final

The former Middlesbrough led the Three Lions to two European Championship finals and fourth place at the 2018 World Cup

Legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has shared his opinion on why he believes Pep Guardiola is the ideal candidate to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Southgate ended his eight-year tenure with the Three Lions following a heartbreaking defeat in the 2024 European Championship final.

Southgate resigns as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

Despite leading England to consecutive Euro final appearances, the 53-year-old couldn't secure victory on either occasion.

Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal dashed England's hopes as Spain claimed their fourth continental title.

With Southgate stepping down, the search for his replacement is underway.

Several names have been floated, including Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and erstwhile Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

However, Scholes, who represented England from 1997 to 2004, has voiced his preference for Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

Why Man United legend wants Pep Guardiola as England manager

According to SportBIBLE, England's top officials are now actively seeking Southgate's successor, and Scholes has made a strong case for Guardiola.

He believes that a manager of Guardiola's calibre could elevate the team and lead them to success.

"But I think somebody like... I don't want to say it, but somebody like Pep would get these players over the line.

"If that's possible, I don't know, but I think he'll be the ideal man to take this team forward," Scholes told Sky Sports.

