Massive reactions have trailed a campaign video of The New Force leader Nana Kwame Bediako

The businessman/politician most recently toured the Northern Region to continue with his quest to become Ghana’s president

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments that have dominated the trends since his campaign in the region

The leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has generated a buzz online after his presidential campaign rounds in the Northern Region.

The politician-turned-businessman, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar/Cheddar, and his team embarked on a campaign tour in the region not long after his campaign at Nima in Accra.

Reactions as Cheddar takes his campaign to the Northern Region. Photo credit: @OsagyefoNKB.

Source: Twitter

On March 12, 2024, he posted a video titled DAY TWO: Tamale is on Fire on social media, where the businessman shows snippets of his visit to Tamale.

During his visit, Cheddar made a significant move by meeting with the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, at the Gbewa Palace. This meeting, where he was gifted a traditional smock and cap, underscored his respect for local traditions and commitment to engaging with all stakeholders.

Recognising the importance of the youth in shaping the future, The New Force Leader also took the opportunity to meet with the University of Development Studies students. He passionately appealed for their support, demonstrating his commitment to understanding and addressing their concerns.

Since his campaign in the Northern Region, Cheddar has garnered massive attention on social media. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions that make the rounds online, notably X.

@milito177 wrote:

Cheddar isn’t joking bro. See how the squad pull up and give am for Tamale. #TheNewForce.

@KingFabulo posted:

Cheddar pulling a massive crowd at Tamale too, man is really on a mission. #TheNewForce.

@the_marcoli_boy said:

Cheddar’s regional tour is impressive. The New Force is gradually winning the streets.

Nana Kwame Bediako reveals he derives inspiration from poverty

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman-turned-politician Nana Kwame Bediako said poverty inspired him.

During an interview on TV3’s New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force added that he is also motivated by the nation’s leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

Freedom Jacob Caesar has come under the spotlight after the Government of Ghana revoked a permit for The Convention 2024, a Pan-African event scheduled at the Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2024, coinciding with Ghana’s Constitution Day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh