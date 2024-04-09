Inaki Williams was on the bench when his club, Athletico Bilbao, played the final of Copa Del Rey

A video has surfaced showing InakiWilliams'' reaction as some of his fellow players took the penalties for their team

His reaction during that moment has got several netizens talking and praising him for his contribution to the club's win

Spanish football club Athletico Bilbao won the Copa del Rey final against Mallorca after a competitive 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

The club won the tournament after forty (40) years, and Ghana's Inaki Williams and his brother Nico played a significant role in ensuring that they won the trophy.

A video has surfaced showing Inaki on the sidelines while some of his teammates take penalties on the pitch.

Inaki Williams looked nervous and could not sit during the penalty shootout in the Copa del Rey final Photo credit: @Williaaams45

Inaki Williams could not sit and looked very anxious. He seemed to want to win so much. When Athletico Bilbao took the last penalty, and it was clear the team had won, Inaki fell to the ground.

When he was helped up, he went to the pitch looking for his younger brother, whom he hugged amidst tears. His nuclear family was present to celebrate the win with them.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to InakiWilliams'' anxiety during penalty shootout at Copa del Rey final

YEN.com.gh collated some comments made by netizens after watching the video. Read them below:

Brown Lily said:

This is soo heartening, de love for football ⚽

Nene Nmlotey wrote:

When he comes to the national team, the deputy landlord can choose to keep the ball in the armpit rather than lay the pass to him. Inaki, has attained history

THE PATRIOT said:

Blood is thicker than water . He was looking for his little brother on the field,whiles everyone was jubilating

Nana Asibey Cephas wrote:

This could have been Ghana hmm Richard Ofori de3 ong

Philip Pelé said:

This will be coined The Spanish Dream

Ben Andoh wrote:

40 years without trophy How do you want him to sit. If Richard Ofori didn't touch the ball, he wouldn't have been there. All thanks to ofori

