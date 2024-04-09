Global site navigation

Netizens React To Inaki’s Actions During Penalty Shootout In Copa Del Rey Final: “Game Of Passion”
Football

Netizens React To Inaki’s Actions During Penalty Shootout In Copa Del Rey Final: “Game Of Passion”

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
  • Inaki Williams was on the bench when his club, Athletico Bilbao, played the final of Copa Del Rey
  • A video has surfaced showing InakiWilliams'' reaction as some of his fellow players took the penalties for their team
  • His reaction during that moment has got several netizens talking and praising him for his contribution to the club's win

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Spanish football club Athletico Bilbao won the Copa del Rey final against Mallorca after a competitive 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

The club won the tournament after forty (40) years, and Ghana's Inaki Williams and his brother Nico played a significant role in ensuring that they won the trophy.

A video has surfaced showing Inaki on the sidelines while some of his teammates take penalties on the pitch.

Netizens React To Inaki’s Actions During Penalty Shootout In Copa Del Rey Final: “Game Of Passion”
Inaki Williams looked nervous and could not sit during the penalty shootout in the Copa del Rey final Photo credit: @Williaaams45
Source: Twitter

Inaki Williams could not sit and looked very anxious. He seemed to want to win so much. When Athletico Bilbao took the last penalty, and it was clear the team had won, Inaki fell to the ground.

Read also

Iñaki-Nico Williams: Football stars recreate childhood image at Copa del Rey final, photos trend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When he was helped up, he went to the pitch looking for his younger brother, whom he hugged amidst tears. His nuclear family was present to celebrate the win with them.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to InakiWilliams'' anxiety during penalty shootout at Copa del Rey final

YEN.com.gh collated some comments made by netizens after watching the video. Read them below:

Brown Lily said:

This is soo heartening, de love for football ⚽

Nene Nmlotey wrote:

When he comes to the national team, the deputy landlord can choose to keep the ball in the armpit rather than lay the pass to him. Inaki, has attained history

THE PATRIOT said:

Blood is thicker than water . He was looking for his little brother on the field,whiles everyone was jubilating

Read also

Nico Williams: Ghanaian-Spanish footballer wins MVP at Copa del Rey final, video ignites joy: “Fufu won”

Nana Asibey Cephas wrote:

This could have been Ghana hmm Richard Ofori de3 ong

Philip Pelé said:

This will be coined The Spanish Dream

Ben Andoh wrote:

40 years without trophy How do you want him to sit. If Richard Ofori didn't touch the ball, he wouldn't have been there. All thanks to ofori

Inaki and Nico's mum serve them fufu in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams and younger brother Nico Williams were videoed eating a big bowl of fufu with groundnut soup.

The Ghanaian player shared a video of their mother serving them Ghanaian delicacies at home.

Social media users mainly commented on the size of the fufu their mother served them.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel