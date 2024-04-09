Netizens React To Inaki’s Actions During Penalty Shootout In Copa Del Rey Final: “Game Of Passion”
- Inaki Williams was on the bench when his club, Athletico Bilbao, played the final of Copa Del Rey
- A video has surfaced showing InakiWilliams'' reaction as some of his fellow players took the penalties for their team
- His reaction during that moment has got several netizens talking and praising him for his contribution to the club's win
Spanish football club Athletico Bilbao won the Copa del Rey final against Mallorca after a competitive 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.
The club won the tournament after forty (40) years, and Ghana's Inaki Williams and his brother Nico played a significant role in ensuring that they won the trophy.
A video has surfaced showing Inaki on the sidelines while some of his teammates take penalties on the pitch.
Inaki Williams could not sit and looked very anxious. He seemed to want to win so much. When Athletico Bilbao took the last penalty, and it was clear the team had won, Inaki fell to the ground.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
When he was helped up, he went to the pitch looking for his younger brother, whom he hugged amidst tears. His nuclear family was present to celebrate the win with them.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to InakiWilliams'' anxiety during penalty shootout at Copa del Rey final
YEN.com.gh collated some comments made by netizens after watching the video. Read them below:
Brown Lily said:
This is soo heartening, de love for football ⚽
Nene Nmlotey wrote:
When he comes to the national team, the deputy landlord can choose to keep the ball in the armpit rather than lay the pass to him. Inaki, has attained history
THE PATRIOT said:
Blood is thicker than water . He was looking for his little brother on the field,whiles everyone was jubilating
Nico Williams: Ghanaian-Spanish footballer wins MVP at Copa del Rey final, video ignites joy: “Fufu won”
Nana Asibey Cephas wrote:
This could have been Ghana hmm Richard Ofori de3 ong
Philip Pelé said:
This will be coined The Spanish Dream
Ben Andoh wrote:
40 years without trophy How do you want him to sit. If Richard Ofori didn't touch the ball, he wouldn't have been there. All thanks to ofori
Inaki and Nico's mum serve them fufu in video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams and younger brother Nico Williams were videoed eating a big bowl of fufu with groundnut soup.
The Ghanaian player shared a video of their mother serving them Ghanaian delicacies at home.
Social media users mainly commented on the size of the fufu their mother served them.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh