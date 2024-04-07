Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams was captured hugging his brother Nico Williams while crying heavily after their Athletic Club won the 24th Copa del Rey

Their team won Mallorca on 4-2 penalties after a 1-1 draw in the finals of the Spanish Cup that was played on April 6, 2024, at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

Many people hailed the brothers for being an influential force in the journey of Athletic Club's win in the 24th Copa del Rey

Ghanaian professional footballer Iñaki Williams was emotional after his club Athletic Bilbao won the 2024 Copa del Rey.

Iñaki Williams emotional after Athletic Club won the Copa del Rey

Iñaki Williams was seen hugging his Spanish brother Nico Williams tightly on the football pitch after their team, Athletic Club, won on 4-2 penalties against Mallorca after a competitive 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of the game.

Dani Rodriguez opened the score sheet for the game in the 21st minute with a penalty for Mallorca, and Oihan Sancet scoring in the 50th minute for Athletic Bilbao.

The forward was captured crying heavily as his brother comforted him in a touching video.

This major win comes after 40 years in fighting for the prestigious title, dramatically ending their trophy drought.

The much-anticipated match was played on April 6, 2024 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

Below is a video of Iñaki Williams in tears while hugging his brother Nico Williams after their team won the Copa del Rey.

Reactions to the emotional video of Iñaki Williams in tears after his club won the Copa del Rey

Many people hailed Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico for being instrumental players in the Athletic Club. Many others congratulated on winning the most coveted Spanish cup.

Below are sweet sections from fans:

adnancarter said:

After 40yrs of waiting. This the new beginning of their history and these 2 boys name are going down in their history for sure ❤️

elton_kofi_perk said:

The fufu boys

baizhan0v_ said:

Both of them have great merit!

hegoirc_27 said:

The Williams last name goes down in history

gleidsonidalino said:

I'm from Brazil and supported Atleti de Madrid, but I moved to Bilbao about 9 months ago. I already liked the club mainly because of Iñaki, now I'm an unconditional fan.

bigrude408 said:

I'm a Madridista but I've always been a fan of Iñaki congratulations

marconizulleoficial said:

After 40 years, the Glory has come! I know the feeling of a long-awaited title! Congratulations @athleticclub❤️Congratulations❤️

Iñaki and his brother speak Twi as their mum serves them fufu and soup in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Athletic Bilbao players Iñaki Williams and his young brother Nico Williams were seen eating a large bowl of fufu with groundnut soup loaded with meat.

The Ghanaian forward shared the lovely video of their mother serving them the famous Ghanaian delicacy at home.

Many people talked about the amount of fufu served them being a lot, while others admired that despite being born abroad, they spoke the local dialect, Twi, very well.

