Ghanaian football brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams recreated a childhood picture after winning the Copa del Rey at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

The Athletic Bilbao football stars exuded positivity and love in their childhood and adult photos. The duo shared share kisses in both images.

Iñaki-Nico Williams recreate childhood photo at Copa del Rey final. Photo credit: @3SportsGh.

Source: Instagram

Per the BBC, Iñaki helped raise Nico in their early years while their parents worked tirelessly to make ends meet. The siblings are now making waves in the world of footballers with their exceptional talents.

On Saturday, April 6, the duo celebrated after helping win the Copa del Rey final, ending the team's 40-year trophy drought by beating Mallorca 4-2 on penalties.

When the match ended, Iñaki and Nico Williams were videoed in tears, with Nico winning the coveted Cope del Rey final Most Valuable Play (MVP) title.

The duo earned significant recognition from social media users and football enthusiasts. Their recreated childhood and adult photos confirm the siblings' love and bond.

As expected, netizens reacted to the image of the pair when it emerged on the internet, notably X.

