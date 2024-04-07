Iñaki-Nico Williams: Football Stars Recreate Childhood Photo At Copa del Rey Final, Pictures Trend
- Ghanaian football siblings Iñaki and Nico Williams captured hearts during the Copa del Rey final
- The pair were seen having a hearty embrace after Athletic Bilbao's historic Copa del Rey final triumph on Saturday, April 6
- The duo reportedly recreated an adorable childhood photo at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain
Ghanaian football brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams recreated a childhood picture after winning the Copa del Rey at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.
The Athletic Bilbao football stars exuded positivity and love in their childhood and adult photos. The duo shared share kisses in both images.
Per the BBC, Iñaki helped raise Nico in their early years while their parents worked tirelessly to make ends meet. The siblings are now making waves in the world of footballers with their exceptional talents.
Nico Williams: Ghanaian-Spanish footballer wins MVP at Cope del Rey final, video ignites joy: “Fufu won”
On Saturday, April 6, the duo celebrated after helping Athletic Bilbao win the Copa del Rey final, ending the team's 40-year trophy drought by beating Mallorca 4-2 on penalties.
When the match ended, Iñaki and Nico Williams were videoed in tears, with Nico winning the coveted Cope del Rey final Most Valuable Play (MVP) title.
The duo earned significant recognition from social media users and football enthusiasts. Their recreated childhood and adult photos confirm the siblings' love and bond.
As expected, netizens reacted to the image of the pair when it emerged on the internet, notably X.
See the photos below:
Iñaki Williams' mum serves him and his brother Nico Fufu and groundnut soup
In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian professional footballer Iñaki Williams shared a heartwarming video of his mother serving him and his younger brother, a Spanish professional footballer, Nico Williams, fufu and groundnut soup at home.
Netizens call on Athletico Bilbao to thank Richard Ofori for Copa Del Rey win: “he sacrificed Ghana”
In the video, the brothers, who play football for La Liga club Athletic Bilbao, are joyous as their mother prepares a table of fufu and groundnut soup to enjoy.
Iñaki asked his younger brother in Twi whether he was coming to eat fufu, and he responded in Twi, saying yes, he was coming to eat fufu.
