Ghanaian-Spanish footballer Nico Williams stole the spotlight after winning the coveted Copa del Rey final MVP title

He earned the award in the final match between his side Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain

A heartwarming video capturing Nico Williams receiving his MVP award has sparked accolades for him on social media

Ghanaian-Spanish football star Nico Williams clinched the enviable Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain

Athletic Bilbao won the Copa del Rey final and ended their 40-year trophy drought by beating Mallorca 4-2 on penalties.

Nico Williams was Athletic's only bright spot in the first half, scoring a disallowed goal and hitting the side netting.

The football star also created the equaliser less than five minutes into the second half. Oihan Sancet finished it.

The MVP title significantly recognises his effort in the victory that has delighted fans.

Watch the video where Williams receives his award below:

Netizens hail Nico Williams

A thrilling video capturing the moment when received his Most Valuable Player (MVP) award following the Copa del Rey final has garnered praise for the talented footballer.

@1joespencer someone said:

How good he’ll look in the Chelsea team.

@honourable_DK commented:

Fufu won not Bilbao.

@KKyini said:

That fufu deɛɛ it’s big oooo 5 people demma fufu he alone ate.

@JosephNyar56056 said:

That guy can cook, we need him in Barcelona.

@Wyx_Pet wrote:

That’s my guy.

@Barcaworlds said:

On the way to Barca.

Source: YEN.com.gh