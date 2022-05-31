Trevor Noah and American actor Will Ferrell were spotted hanging out together in France over the hectic sporting weekend

The two comedians took selfies while enjoying the UEFA Champions League Final between England's Liverpool and Spain's Real Madrid

The Daily Show host took to his official Instagram account to post his snap with the Get Hard star and British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Trevor Noah and veteran comedian Will Ferrell were spotted hanging out together. The US actor and The Daily Show host attended the UEFA Champions League Final in France on Saturday, 28 May.

Trevor Noah and ‘Get Hard’ actor Will Ferrell attended the UEFA Champions League Final in France. Image: @trevornoah

Source: UGC

They took selfies and watched Real Madrid beat Liverpool by a goal to nil at the Stade de France. The South African media personality took to social media to post the cool snaps.

The comedian captioned the pics with the Get Hard star and British-Nigerian actor, Damson Idris:

"Champions league final with my stepbrothers."

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Trevor Noah's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the snaps. Some peeps even suggested they should work together.

cloud_house_studios said:

"I love this! Two ridiculously accomplished men AND comedians!! Love you both!"

spinzbeatsinc wrote:

"So jealous you met Will."

hnmthupham commented:

"Love you and your half brother."

alikapuka asked:

"How did he get so old?"

callmeugas wrote:

"Legends on legends."

dee2642_ commented:

"Surprise you found each other!"

higherascensions101 said:

"I want to be there with you two!"

kay.masaryk wrote:

"OMG… 2 of my absolute favorites!"

Trevor Noah and his SA friends living large in France

In other entertainment news, popular South African website Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah and his friends are living their best lives. The star recently took to social media to share that he attended the French Open tennis match in Paris, France accompanied by his longtime friends.

The Daily Show host posted pictures alongside his buddies and reflected on how they used to struggle together and now they are attending fancy sports events overseas.

The award-winning comedian shared how they all used to watch tennis matches on TV without a clue that they would all be able to afford to fly to France one day.

Source: YEN.com.gh