Athletic Bilbao players Iñaki Williams and his young brother Nico Williams were seen eating a large bowl of fufu with groundnut soup loaded with meat

The Ghanaian forward shared the lovely video of their mother serving them the famous Ghanaian delicacy at home

Many people talked about the amount of fufu served them being a lot, while others admired that despite being born abroad, they spoke the local dialect, Twi, very well

Ghanaian professional footballer Iñaki Williams shared a heartwarming video of his mother serving him and his younger brother, who is also a Spanish professional footballer, Nico Williams, fufu and groundnut soup at home.

Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico eat fufu and groundnut soup. Image Credit: @williaaaams11

Source: Instagram

The Williams brothers eat fufu

In the video, the brothers, who are footballers of La Liga club Athletic Bilbao were seen in a joyous mood as their mother prepared a table of fufu and groundnut soup for them to enjoy.

Nico Williams was captured washing his hands in a bowl of water on the table before approaching his seat to eat his portion of the famous Ghanaian delicacy.

Iñaki asked his younger brother in Twi whether he was coming to eat fufu, and he responded back in Twi, saying yes, he was coming to eat fufu.

Their mother was seen cheering them on, and she gave the Spanish winger a nickname by calling him a rasta man.

Below is a video of Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico being served fufu and groundnut soup by their mother.

Reactions as Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams eat fufu and groundnut soup

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians on the bowl of fufu and groundnut soup Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams ate in the video:

randyersmith said:

Having 2 sons and both footballers sika nkoaaa

dobble_og said:

Ghanaians parents some different type of energy when the child is in a good position

dandyderick said:

Mum served fufu like she’s not Ghanaian

nyansa_ks said:

He spelt the phrase with a whistle. Typical Ghana boy wey see food

miami.oldboy said:

Arh….why is the fufu separate

dormenyoama said:

How the guy was touching gently slapping the fufu

__nxrth._ said:

He dey cut from behind

coneandycocky said:

What! That’s a lot… The last time I ate a wrap of fufu … It stayed in my stomach till the 3rd day .. my stomach feels so hard even from outside

mateen__30 said:

The fufu big too much

Caring lady took fufu to friends in school abroad to enjoy, many react to video

YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady in high school abroad showed how her friends reacted when she brought fufu to school.

The friends all gathered around the food as they finished the big wraps of fufu in no time in their cafeteria.

Among TikTokers who reacted to her video were those who praised her for not being ashamed of her local food.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh