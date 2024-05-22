Semenyo: Pretty Girlfriend Of Black Stars Player Cheers For Her Man In Adorable Video
- Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend has turned heads on social media after a video of her went viral
- This comes after she posted a video of herself watching the Bournemouth game against Chelsea
- Many people who thronged the comments section of the video commended her for being a supportive girlfriend
Jordeen Buckley, the girlfriend of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo, is trending on social media after a video of her went viral.
This comes after she took to her TikTok page, where she shared a video of her trip to West London to offer support to her lover and Bournemouth striker as their team played Chelsea in the last EPL game of the season.
The pretty nail technician was captured excited when she entered the stadium.
The video then showed excerpts Antoine Semenyo's performance during the game.
Jordeen Buckley, who often attends Bournemouth's games, has earned the admiration of social media users for her support of the Black Stars player.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 80 comments was captioned:
"Come with me to my boyfriends last game of the season".
Watch the video
Netizens reacted to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment section showered praises on the young lady for being a supportive girlfriend.
Lawrence OT Enoh wrote:
i told you we were going to cook Bournemouth
WoW so love is real ? Why have I never experienced some
This video is such good vibes
Chukwunonso added:
I wish he scored it would be a banger
Frozen.tint stated:
Semenyo knows game
roegzy_chux added:
Semenyo is a great baller
yaw dwarkwaa reacted:
You are very supportive, this is true love
