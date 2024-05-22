Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend has turned heads on social media after a video of her went viral

This comes after she posted a video of herself watching the Bournemouth game against Chelsea

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video commended her for being a supportive girlfriend

Jordeen Buckley, the girlfriend of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo, is trending on social media after a video of her went viral.

This comes after she took to her TikTok page, where she shared a video of her trip to West London to offer support to her lover and Bournemouth striker as their team played Chelsea in the last EPL game of the season.

Semenyo's girlfriend goes viral after video of her supporting her boyfriend went viral Photo credit:@Japheat Kus/Facebook @jrosenailbar/TikTok

Source: UGC

The pretty nail technician was captured excited when she entered the stadium.

The video then showed excerpts Antoine Semenyo's performance during the game.

Jordeen Buckley, who often attends Bournemouth's games, has earned the admiration of social media users for her support of the Black Stars player.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 80 comments was captioned:

"Come with me to my boyfriends last game of the season".

Watch the video

Netizens reacted to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section showered praises on the young lady for being a supportive girlfriend.

Lawrence OT Enoh wrote:

i told you we were going to cook Bournemouth

Gnman commented:

WoW so love is real ? Why have I never experienced some

WHATSGABZCOOKIN reacted:

This video is such good vibes

Chukwunonso added:

I wish he scored it would be a banger

Frozen.tint stated:

Semenyo knows game

roegzy_chux added:

Semenyo is a great baller

yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

You are very supportive, this is true love

Photos of Partey's daughter

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey and his model girlfriend Janine Mackson have welcomed a baby girl.

The first pictures of their newborn daughter have surfaced on social media.

Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson shared pictures of their newborn daughter on Instagram.

Janine shared a picture of her showing off her baby bump and noted that it was the last one she took before delivering their bouncy baby girl.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh