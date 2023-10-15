Ghana's defeat against Mexico in an international friendly game has raised issues about the team's striking abilities

Owuraku Ampofo, in a post on X, revealed that Antoine Semenyo had just fifteen touches of the ball during the 65 minutes that he played

Many people who watched the game urged the technical staff to sort out the team's challenges

Ghanaian sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo has expressed concern about the goal-scoring problem facing the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The Media General journalist who took to his X page after Ghana's game against Mexico on Sunday, October 15, voiced his displeasure over the inability of the team to create chances for the strikers to score.

Owuraku Ampofo is uhappy Semenyo's performance

Source: Twitter

He provided an interesting statistic where he revealed that Antoine Semenyo, who started the game against Mexico, had just 15 touches of the ball until he was substituted compared to the goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, who had double that number.

He has urged the technical team to address the striking challenges confronting the team.

"The curious case of Ghana’s strikers continues. Antoine Semenyo started today and had zero service. He had just 15 touches of the ball in 65 minutes which is half of Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s tally. This issue needs addressing." he wrote.

The Black Stars lost by two goals to the Mexican national team and will play the United States on Wednesday, October 18.

His post about Semenyo's performance had gathered over 11,000 views and 38 comments.

Ghanaians react to the game

Many people who thronged to the post's comments section agreed with him that the team has a striking issue that needs to be addressed.

@Moesadidonkor stated:

We need a proper ball distributor not a dribbler

@Mr_QwekuAnsah commented:

So y’all now could clearly see InAki isn’t a problem???.We lack creativity ball passing and through balls midfielder. I think Kofi kyei and this rasta guy

@KTB37033674 reacted:

Owuraku, when Inaki came on, he was on the pitch for close to 30 mins. He touched the ball only once. Chris Houghton should never play both Kudus and Jordan in the same match. Never…

Asamoah Gyan praises Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that retired footballer Asamoah Gyan praised Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional performance in the Ghana versus Central African Republic game.

Asamoah Gyan, after the game, tweeted that Mohammed Kudus played a good game.

He stated that he admired how Kudus played, stating that he was very composed and assessed the ball's movement on the pitch with precision.

Source: YEN.com.gh