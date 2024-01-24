Black Stars defensive midfielder Thomas Partey and his model girlfriend Janine Mackson have shared the first pictures of their newborn daughter

The pictures were shared on the Instagram stories of Janine Mackson and reshared on that of the Arsenal player

Meanwhile, the news broke on the internet on January 23, 2024, and lots of congratulatory messages have poured in for the couple

Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey and his model girlfriend Janine Mackson have welcomed a bouncy baby girl. The first pictures of their newborn daughter have surfaced on social media.

Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson carrying their daughter. Image Credit: @thomaspartey5 and @janinetomi

Source: Instagram

First photos of Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson's daughter

The pictures of the newborn daughter of Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson were shared on the Instagram stories of the latter.

In her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of her showing off her baby bump and noted that it was the last one she took before delivering their bouncy baby girl.

The famous model then shared a picture of their daughter sleeping in her sleep-tight baby bed with the baby's cute hands gripping the finger of the Arsenal player while his girlfriend's hand rested on the bed.

In another picture, Janine Mackson carried their daughter across her chest and took a mirror selfie with her with her iPhone Pro Max, while beaming with smiles.

However, the name, when and where she was born, and other details regarding their bundle of joy have not been released yet, but congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the couple on social media.

Below are photos Janine Mackson shared on her Instagram stories, @janinetomi.

Thomas Partey's girlfriend and their daughter in photos. Image Credit: @janinetomi

Source: Instagram

So lovely: Thomas Partey's heavily pregnant lover documents pregnancy journey

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that model Janine Mackson, the girlfriend of Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey, shared an adorable video of her pregnancy journey with her partner.

She shared pictures of the moment when she told Partey that she was pregnant, to the baby scans, among others. Many people gushed over the memorable moments while sharing their thoughts on the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh