Thomas Partey was very displeased after Arsenal played their last game against Everton FC at the Emirates Stadium

The midfielder looked sad after his team lost out on the EPL trophy to the eventual winners Manchester City

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on Partey's performance for the season

A video of Thomas Partey's reaction after the last round of games in the England Premier League ended has gone viral.

The moment, captured in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @inside.gh, showed the Ghanaian player standing with his teammates after the team defeated Everton FC but lost the league trophy to Manchester City.

The 29-year-old, who was clearly disappointed, kept a straight face despite realizing he was being filmed.

As he walked off the pitch, Partey hugged a young man after which he went straight to meet his girlfriend and newborn baby.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 12,0000 likes and 48 comments.

Arsenal fans react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on Partey's performance for Arsenal in this year's competition.

Zeinudin Najashi reacted:

this man wasnt there wen we need him the most, especially in december..wen we draw liverpool and lose to fulham and westham...if he sign contract still no problem and if he leaves still sem.

itz flyboy commented:

so humble

gavinabrahams179 added:

With Partey Odegaard and Rice in Midfield even Man Cheaty can't match The Arsenal one Man Cheaty nil

Timyswerve added:

he didn't loose any game he participated in

