A video of the Black Stars players at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi has popped up on social media

The team, led by captain Andre Dede Ayew, presented some jerseys to the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Gariba II

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

The Ghana national team led by Andre Dede Ayew paid homage to the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama Gariba II, during their recent visit to Yendi.

The stars are in the northern part of the country due to a recent match at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Scenes from the Black Stars players' visit to Yaa Naa Image credit: @igetthemoney

Source: TikTok

As part of their visit, the players vibed with fans, others with relatives in the northern part of the country reunited with them.

They also visited the Yaa Naa to receive his blessings ahead of their game. The Black Stars players did not go to the Gbewaa palace empty-handed; they turned up with some jerseys, which they gifted to the revered traditional ruler.

Aside from Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakasu, and others were present.

Residents and leaders of the community warmly welcomed the players.

Watch the video below:

