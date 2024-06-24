A video of Ghanaian skit maker Asafo Powers and his partner, Mr Ampram, at the airport, ready to board a plane, has surfaced online

In the video, which has since gone viral, the duo left fans in awe after walking majestically to their seats

Netizens who saw the post were proud of the duo and took to the comment section to congratulate them

Ghanaian skit maker Asafo Powers and his personal assistant, Mr Ampram, have caused a stir online after a video of them at the airport surfaced.

The duo could not conceal their joy as they made their first flight.

Asafo Powers and Mr Ampram were captured walking confidently at the airport while making their way to board the plane.

It is unclear where the duo were heading; however, many speculated that they were travelling within the country since they were on their way to board Passion Air.

Mr Ampram walked behind his boss, hailing appellations on him.

The video has since gone viral with over 200K views, 121,200 likes and 911 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Asafo Powers and PA taking their first flight

Netizens who saw the footage were delighted and took to the comment section to laud the duo over their achievement.

@Percy_NotJackson wrote:

"Ghana nso de3.. see as dem take wood chock the tyre."

@DAMPARE wrote:

"Wode passion Air eko UK ? Wo ne nyame nko eerr."

@nhanaadwoa11 wrote:

"They came to Accra and they are going back to Kumasi."

@NanaYaw wrote:

"If this plane try go Uk en Engine go break for road top."

@Markus_Bello wrote:

"This is Accra to Kumasi flight."

@Calcious nation

Who noticed the plane seat has spoil eiiiii Akua Ghana."

@Brainsman Collection wrote:

"Aswear Mr Amprah dey vibes pass."

@scratch_god wrote:

"All these doesn’t concern me…please I just need a female friend who will cook for me oh."

@QueenC wrote:

"Eii my people, Accra to Kumasi."

@Shoot Lixil46 wrote:

"But passion Air nor dey go Uk only sunyani lol."

Ghanaian football star Kamaldeen Sulemana spotted vibing with Asafo Powers, netizens react

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana had been spotted in town having fun with famous TikToker Asafo Powers.

In the TikTok video, Asafo Powers and another young man cracked jokes, which forced Kamaldeen into laughter.

Many people online praised Kamaldeen for his humility after they chanced upon his video vibing with Asafo Powers.

