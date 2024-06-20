The Black Stars of Ghana have been adjudged the 64th best team in the world by the new FIFA World Rankings

Reports indicate that the team has also moved up to the 12th position in Africa

This comes after the Black Stars back to back victory in its World Cup qualifying games against Mali and the Central African Republic

The Black Stars of Ghana have had a hard time living up to the country's tag as a well-respected footballing nation in Africa.

The team disappointingly crashed out of the just-ended African Cup of Nations, forcing the FA to recruit Otto Addo, the country's seventh coach in six years, as it continues its journey to resurgence.

The team seems to have rediscovered its mojo, leading to their promotion in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Ghana moves up to the 64th position

The Black Stars currently hold the 64th position directly above Cape Verde, who beat Ghana in AFCON 2023 and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

The Black Stars' current promotion comes after the team's back-to-back win against Mali and the Central African Republic in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

The team is now second behind Comoros in the World Cup qualifying table, which edged past them with only a goal difference.

Seven years ago, the Black Stars were second best in Africa but now occupy the 12th position on the continent.

Otto Addo reshuffles team for World Cup qualifiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars' new coach, Otto Addo, took the team through the mill, making drastic changes ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo left six players out of the Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifiers, including Baba Iddrisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Denis Odoi, and team captain Andre Dede Ayew.

The coach debuted new stars Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana, who scored two goals in the Serie A this season and Brandon Thomas Asante, who sits atop West Bromwich Albion's top scorer list, having scored 11 times in 29 games.

