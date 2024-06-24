A video of Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones on a visit to Manhyia Palace has surfaced on social media

The renowned boxer could not conceal his joy as he met with the traditional ruler who blessed his boxing gloves ahead of his game with Ibrahim Labaran

Renowned Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, ahead of his game with Ibrahim Labaran.

Macbones was in Manhyia with his colleague sportsman Samuel Inkoom, of Kotoko and Black Stars fame, during the fifth Akwasidae festival.

Otumfuo seized the moment to converse with the duo, after which he blessed Macbones' boxing gloves.

Freezy could not conceal his joy after he engaged with the Asantehene.

The video has since gone viral, with over 3,000 views on TikTok, 1287 likes and 38 comments.

Netizens react to video of Freezy Macbones getting Otumfuo's blessings

Netizens who saw the post were impressed by Freezy Macbone's encounter with the Asantehene and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Banton87 wrote:

"This guy will never lose a match with this gloves."

@Kofi Boakye wrote:

"When the only king in Ghana blesses you."

@ebenezerapoo wrote:

"No king in Ghana they are all chiefs oooo tom."

@GOODNEWSwrote:

"See the way the guy is happy. Aawwwww Asante y3 Oman ampa."

@AMG DESMOND TUTU AIDOO wrote:

"The only thing I need from Nana is this very soon."

@Surugede wrote:

"This guy have automatically becomes a world champion."

@EnergyGAD wrote:

"This guy is so lucky… it will be difficult for him to loose a bout now."

Freezy Macbones weeds large farm in trending video, many call him humble

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Freezy Macbones, in a video he shared, spent time in the village as he weeded a large farm and enjoyed fruits from the farm.

The boxer, who started his career from humble beginnings, seemed happy as he relived life in the village.

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section of the video, fans were impressed by his humility.

