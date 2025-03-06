A popular fan of Hearts of Oak fought back tears as he was overwhelmed with emotions at Nana Pooley's final funeral rites

The solemn event held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi saw friends and sympathisers pay their last respect to the late Asante Kotoko fan

Meanwhile, a section of Kotoko fans have donated 100 pieces of yam to the club's management in support of the funeral

Rivalries in football often ignite passionate debates and intense competition, but moments of tragedy reveal the sport’s true essence—unity.

This was on full display on Thursday, March 6, at the final funeral rites of Nana Pooley, the revered Asante Kotoko superfan, where an emotional scene unfolded.

Baby Joe, a devoted Hearts of Oak fan, couldn't hold his tears as he was overwhelmed with emotions at Nana Pooley's funeral. Photo credit: @Hello101.5FM/Facebook and @shadrack193/X.

Source: Twitter

Hearts fan weeps bitterly at Pooley's funeral rites

In a moment that has since gone viral, Baby Joe, a well-known Hearts of Oak devotee, struggled to hold back tears as he paid his respects.

The sight of a staunch Phobian mourning a Kotoko icon underscored the deep bonds that transcend club allegiances.

His grief was a poignant reminder that, beyond the heated rivalries, football is ultimately about passion, mutual respect, and a shared sense of belonging.

Baby Joe's relationship with Pooley

Baby Joe, who regularly engages in lively football debates—especially in Kumasi—often found himself exchanging friendly banter with Pooley on sports shows.

Whenever Ghana’s two most storied clubs clashed, the duo turned matchdays into unforgettable spectacles.

Nana Pooley's tragic passing caused shockwaves in the football community and the country at large. Photo credit: @shadrack123/X.

Source: Twitter

Now, in a stark contrast to those jovial exchanges, he stood at Heroes Park, mourning a familiar adversary turned brother in football.

Pooley's final funeral rites: A farewell marked by emotion

The ceremony drew a gathering of fans, sympathisers, and members of the football fraternity, all paying their final respects.

According to Ghanaweb, Pooley’s body lay in state, allowing those who admired his unwavering support to file past his remains.

Faces of sorrow dominated the venue, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss of a figure who embodied Asante Kotoko’s spirit.

Despite the huge numbers expected, it was noted that Nsoatreman FC had not received an official invitation to the event.

However, the occasion remains a national affair, expected to host an array of football dignitaries, former players, and club officials.

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has already joined several key personalities in mourning with Pooley’s family, per Ghanafa.org.

Nana Pooley: Honouring a legacy that lives on

Beyond the sorrow, the funeral serves as a celebration of Pooley’s enduring loyalty and impact on the club.

Asante Kotoko has pledged to keep his memory alive, recognising his contributions to their passionate fanbase.

His unwavering support will forever be etched in the hearts of the countless supporters who now grieve his passing.

Kotoko supporters' group donates 100 pieces of yam

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko Lion Circle 106 in Techiman, Bono East, demonstrated solidarity by donating 100 pieces of yam to the club’s management in support of Pooley’s funeral.

The contribution is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the devoted Kotoko fan receives a dignified send-off, with his funeral taking place at Heroes Park at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh