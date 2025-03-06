Philippe Coutinho's wonderful trademark goal for Vasco da Gama in a Cup game in Brazil is dominating the headlines

The former Liverpool and Barcelona player put up a majestic performance to propel his team to the next round of the competition

The Brazilian international is on loan at his boyhood club from Premier League side Aston Villa till the end of the season

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho reminded fans of his immense scoring talent with a stunning performance for Vasco da Gama, scoring two goals in their dominant 3-0 win over Nova Iguaçu in the Copa do Brasil on Thursday morning.

The highlight of his brace was an exquisite long-range strike, a trademark effort from the Brazilian midfielder that showcased his class and composure.

Coutinho of Vasco da Gama celebrates after scoring his team's 2nd goal during the match vs Atletico Mineiro on December 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Image credit: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Vasco da Gama's comprehensive victory secured their place in the next round of the competition, with Coutinho providing a timely reminder of the quality he still possesses.

Philippe Coutinho trademark ''angle'' goal

The ex-Barcelona attacker's first goal of the match was a moment of individual brilliance that had fans reminiscing about his past Liverpool days that saw him score a myriad of such efforts.

In the 22nd minute, he found himself just outside the penalty area with a clear sight at goal. Without hesitation, Coutinho, who is on loan from Aston Villa, unleashed a thunderous strike that sailed into the top right corner of the net, leaving the Nova Iguaçu goalkeeper with no chance. It was a goal reminiscent of many he scored during his time in Europe, where his ability to score from range became one of his signature traits.

Watch the viral video of Coutinho's latest strike that is getting all the attention from football fans.

The technique on display was flawless, Coutinho struck the ball with precision and power, bending it perfectly into the far corner. The goal displayed his outstanding technical skills and confidence in taking on long-range shots, a facet of his game that had made him a fan favorite during his Premier League days.

Coutinho brace against Nova Ignacu

The 32-year-old realized his double in the 39th minute as Vasco da Gama easily dealt with the opposition. The match saw Vasco dominate possession and create several opportunities, but it was the performance of their star midfielder that stole the show.

Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring Vasco da Gama's 2nd goal against Atletico Mineiro on December 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Image credit: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

In addition to Coutinho’s brilliance, Vasco's defense stood firm, keeping Nova Iguaçu at bay throughout the match. The 3-0 scoreline was a fair reflection of Vasco’s superiority on the night, as they controlled the game from start to finish. The win marks an important step for Vasco da Gama in their Copa do Brasil campaign, with Coutinho's goals sure to inspire further confidence among his teammates and fans alike.

Philippe Coutinho's display of class in Vasco da Gama's 3-0 victory over Nova Iguaçu in the Copa do Brasil served as a reminder of the exceptional quality he brings to the field.

His stunning first goal, coupled with his composed second, demonstrated that the Brazilian still has the magic touch that made him one of Europe’s most coveted talents. As Vasco da Gama continue their journey in the Copa do Brasil, fans will be hopeful that Coutinho can keep delivering such dazzling performances. Coutinho and the likes of Neymar joined their home country's league after spending years abroad.

Neymar's amazing dribble

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Neymar's fantastic dribbling skill during a Santos vs Noroeste in the Paulista, with the former Barcelona and PSG attacker dancing his way past a defender effortlessly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh