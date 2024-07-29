It looks like Lamine Yamal has moved past his relationship issues, as he was recently seen enjoying time with friends at the pool

The Barcelona star has unfollowed his girlfriend Alex Padilla on Instagram after she was allegedly seen in a video sitting on another boy's lap

After playing a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, Yamal is currently on vacation but is expected to return to Barcelona soon

Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal, has recently been seen with a new girl following his split from Alex Padilla.

The breakup has led to speculation, especially after Yamal unfollowed Alex on social media, a move reciprocated by the 20-year-old lady.

Lamine Yamal has reportedly unfollowed rumoured girlfriend, Alex Padilla, after a video appeared to show her on a date with another man. Photos: Christina Pahnke.

The rumours intensified when Alex was reportedly seen sitting on another person's lap during a viral livestream video.

Earlier this summer, Padilla attended the Euro 2024 final, celebrating Spain’s victory with Yamal and joining him on the pitch during the trophy presentation.

The pair then flew to Milan together after the tournament, followed by a trip to Greece.

But in the same month that their relationship was publicly confirmed, the double unfollowing suggests trouble already.

Lamine Yamal spotted with new girl

And now it appears Yamal has moved on quickly, just days after his troubles with Alex, as he was sighted with a new lady.

In a photo shared on social media, the 17-year-old was seen enjoying a day at the pool with friends and his reported new companion.

The photo shows Yamal relaxing and socialising with what looks like his friends.

Despite the end of his previous relationship, Yamal seems to be moving forward with a fresh perspective.

Yamal’s girlfriend breaks silence amid cheating allegations

She has used her social media presence to defend herself, vehemently denying the cheating allegations in a series of posts, aiming to clarify her side of the story and counter the negative attention.

Lamine Yamal chilling with Nico Williams

Before reuniting, the Spanish teammates holidayed with their families to unwind after the Euro tournament.

The pair enjoyed Marbella's top spots, including the Mosh Group's show restaurant, called 'Mosh Fun Kitchen'.

Source: YEN.com.gh