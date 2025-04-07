Afia Liki Soap Flaunts Her Beautiful Skin, Hails Her New Manager
- Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Afia Likki Soap was recently spotted in a bright Kente outfit at a star-studded event
- The online personality consigned by Nana Ama McBrown showcased her true beauty as she enjoyed her moments with her fellow stars
- A video of her talking about her new-found life after getting a new manager has stoked a frenzy on social media
Afia Likki soap, a TikTok sensation who went viral on TikTok has courted attention after a video of her flaunting her beauty surfaced on social media.
The viral sensation was among the numerous celebrities who attended the naming ceremony of the young talented singer, Fotocopy's junior brother, Halifax Todd Nana Qwaachi on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Liki Soap whose stocks slyrocketed after she was cosigned by Nana Ama McBrown was captured in a 360-cam photo booth.
She also joined Fotocopy as the youngster performed his trending song to the star-studded guests.
Diana Asamoah looks exquisite in a heavy makeup and stylish white gown for her star-studded wedding gown
At the ceremony, popular TikToker and the ceremony's MC, Quecy Official, approached Afia for a chat.
Afia boldly established that her new manager was serving her well and that she was satisfied with the manager's services.
Afia talks about her new manager
Afia performs with Fotocopy
Afia Liki Soap's new look stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Afia Liki Soap's fans as they drooled over her life after getting a new manager.
hilary
She's really looking good, her outfit tells it all, no need to ask any question. Who ever is behind her beauty, God bless you 🙏
Nzema Broni 👩⚕️🦋
See how she is singing the song word to words not me singing wrong lyrics always 😂😂
Ohenewaah Papabi ✅❣️❤️💯
Who else noticed Afia dress is beautiful and it fit her paaa❤️💯
Annet
You are looking good Afia liki soap. God bless your manager
Single mum of two
Eieeee Afia you look very pretty ✌
Rashida Black Beauty transforms
Social media sensation Rashida Black Beauty looked gorgeous in a new video she shared on social media.
The young lady who went viral years ago but has been on a hiatus in recent years made a come back with a new video.
YEN.com.gh reported that the lady's video excited many Ghanaians who had not seen her in a while.
