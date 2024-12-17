The Black Stars team manager, Ameenu Shardow, has married his longtime girlfriend at a beautiful ceremony

The former sports journalist and his partner performed the Muslim marriage right over the weekend

Shardow, who is also the General Manager of Dreams FC, has been working with the Black Stars since 2021

The team manager of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow has tied the knot with his partner.

The football administrator and his longtime lover performed the Islamic marital right of nikkah over the weekend.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends and members of the football fraternity.

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow marries girlfriend at beautiful ceremony. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars @DreamsFootballC

Source: Twitter

Shardow, who is also the General Manager of Dreams FC, has been dating his girlfriend for a while before the couple decided to take their relationship to the next step.

"Congratulations to the beautiful couple, Mr. and Mrs. Shardow. Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness together," wrote Dreams FC on social media, congratulating their General Manager.

The young football administrator started his career as a journalist before taking up roles in management.

Since then, he has worked with Dreams FC and was named the Black Stars team manager by GFA president Kurt Okraku.

Shardow expected to keep team manager role

Following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, there are reports the technical team of the Black Stars will be dissolved.

However, some of the members of the team are expected to keep their places, with Shardow being one of them.

Shardow has distinguished himself as one of the best administrators in Ghana, playing a pivotal role in the success story of Dreams FC, who reached the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup in their first year in Africa.

He was also part of the team that won the FA Cup two seasons ago.

Before taking over the national team role, the affable and intelligent manager completed his education at Sterling University in the UK.

Sarkodie spotted with Ghana coaches

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Sarkodie was spotted with Black Stars coaches Fatau Dauda and John Paintsil in Accra.

The former Ghana players were at the launch of Melcom's new branch in Accra, where they got engaged by the multi-award-winning musician.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh