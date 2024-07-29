Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Alex Padilla seems to deny allegations of cheating following a viral video showing her sitting on another man's lap

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend, Alex Padilla, has responded to recent cheating allegations against her.

The rumours began after she was reportedly seen on an Instagram Live video sitting on another boy's lap.

This follows a recent romantic moment they shared on the pitch in Berlin after Spain's Euro 2024 win.

Since then, they've travelled together to Milan and Greece, where sharp-eyed users spotted them checking in at the airport.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the 17-year-old Barcelona star has unfollowed Alex on Instagram.

In response, Alex has also unfollowed him and removed all posts related to him.

The video of Alex sitting on another boy’s lap quickly went viral after fans shared it on social media.

Alex Padilla denies cheating allegations

In the midst of this controversy, numerous fans have sent screenshots of their messages accusing Padilla of cheating.

Responding to the wave of online abuse, Padilla has used her social media presence to defend herself.

According to Tribuna, she has vehemently denied the cheating allegations in a series of posts, aiming to clarify her side of the story and counter the negative attention.

Here's Padilla's exchange with the fan online.

"Alex, I don't believe you cheated on Lamine and I have proof," the fan says.

Padilla replied, "I didn't cheat on anyone."

"I would never be able to do that," she added.

In another post, the Spanish influencer firmly denied any wrongdoing.

"I ain't climbed on no dudes' legs, I was just sitting on a stool in between," Alex Padilla stated, reaffirming her innocence.

The series of backlash from netizens has now led her to deactivate her Instagram account, which had amassed over 500,000 followers as of July 28.

According to Tribuna, 20-year-old Alex is a student residing in Barcelona, where she is currently pursuing her studies.

Lamine Yamal chilling with Nico Williams

YEN.com.gh also reported that Yamal is currently in Marbella, vacationing with Barca target, Nico Williams.

Before reuniting, the Spanish teammates holidayed with their families to unwind after the Euro tournament.

The pair enjoyed Marbella's top spots, including the Mosh Group's show restaurant, called 'Mosh Fun Kitchen'.

